This goofy video (and this story) will tell you what NOT to do on the Fourth of July
This city of Olympia video serves as a reminder that you can't light fireworks within city limits. Even on the Fourth of July.
Olympia Discussions
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May '17
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
