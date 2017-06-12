Things to do this weekend in Thurston County

In its 19th year, the Olympic Airshow brings heritage and military aircraft, displays and aerobatic performances to the skies over Olympia this weekend. Bring out Dad and the family to see World War II, and Korean and Vietnam war displays, kids activities, food, live music and fun at the Olympia Regional Airport, 7643 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater.

