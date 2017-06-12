Theya re accused of stealing a cell phone. Forgetting to hang up led to their arrest.

Officers arrested three suspected robbers Wednesday thanks to the victim's cell phone, video surveillance, and some "good, old-fashioned police work," the Olympia Police Department reports. The three men - Abdirashid H. Abdulahi, 20; Quinton J. Taylor, 19; and Traves A. Neal, 20 - were all arrested more than three weeks after a robbery was reported at Percival Landing, in Olympia.

