These people want justice for a dog named Diamond
Highly visible at the entrance to Olympia's Marathon Park on Sunday, Amanda Powers, Shayla Hemphill, along with Dan and Cyndy Hahn, hold a small rally in memory of Diamond, a 3-year-old pit bull mix who was discovered hanging from a tree in March 2016 on Department of Natural Resources property near Summit Lake. As part of the "Justice for Diamond" movement, the four plan on being in court on Wednesday in the sentencing of James L. Evans, who was arrested in connection to the dog's death.
