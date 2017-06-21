The Prosecutor: Jenny Durkan Embraces Her Place in the Establishment

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth of six profiles of 2017 mayoral candidates we will be publishing before the Stranger Election Control Board announces its endorsements. t a mayoral candidate forum held in a dimly lit building behind a Capitol Hill church, former US Attorney and candidate for mayor Jenny Durkan takes her first question: Does she support a city income tax? "I think an income tax is critical," says Durkan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.