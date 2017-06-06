The Media Equalizer's Free Speech Fight

Question: What does Kathy Griffin's grotesque ISIS-style photo holding a mock head of a decapitated President Trump have in common with the recent effort of a left-wing attempt to intimidate Sean Hannity's sponsors, thus forcing Hannity off the television airwaves? The Left in history has always relied on threats of intimidation, images of violence and all too frequently actual violence to achieve its political ends of the day. Long before there were ISIS fighters beheading those seen as the opponents of radical Islam, French Revolutionaries were infamously using the guillotine to terrify when not actually dispatching their political opponents in what became known to history as the "Reign of Terror."

