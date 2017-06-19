The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week

2. Inmates who escaped Cedar Creek are found in Capitol Forest : Two inmates who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Littlerock Saturday night were found just before 5 p.m. Sunday in Capitol Forest, a state Department of Corrections spokesman said. 4. Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey : Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Lacey, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.