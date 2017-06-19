Taking a ride in a rare bird at the Olympic Air Show
Joined by fellow pilot Ken Collins Olympic Flight Museum President Brian Reynolds flies the Kaman HH-43 Huskie helicopter as part of the 2017 Olympic Air Show on Fathers' Day weekend. Used in military service from the 1950-70's as a rescue and firefighting aircraft it is the only operational Huskie currently worldwide which can be seen performing in an air show venue.
