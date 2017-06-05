Suspicious device found in west Olymp...

Suspicious device found in west Olympia was not a bomb, police say

Read more: The Olympian

A bomb-like device that was found in west Olympia Sunday afternoon was not a bomb, an Olympia police spokesman said. About 2 p.m. Sunday, a resident in the 100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest found a backpack that contained hypodermic needles and something that resembled a bomb.

