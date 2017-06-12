Sub Pop: The Home Of Seattle Sound [News]

Founded in 1986 by Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman, Sub Pop made the rest of the world fangirl about Seattle's grunge music scene. They were the first to sign the holy trinity of Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney, and then made the success permanent by striking platinum and gold with bands like Fleet Foxes and The Shins.

