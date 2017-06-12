Sub Pop: The Home Of Seattle Sound [N...

Sub Pop: The Home Of Seattle Sound [News]

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Founded in 1986 by Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman, Sub Pop made the rest of the world fangirl about Seattle's grunge music scene. They were the first to sign the holy trinity of Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney, and then made the success permanent by striking platinum and gold with bands like Fleet Foxes and The Shins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 4 hr Truth 4
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 11 Kay 1
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC