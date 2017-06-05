South Sound YMCA considering building an outdoor pool at Briggs site
The Briggs YMCA submitted preliminary plans for a pool to the city of Olympia's planning department June 1. The nonprofit organization is in the process of deciding whether such a pool is feasible, executive director Jake Grater said. "We're very early in the exploratory phase," Grater said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|4 hr
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC