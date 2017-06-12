Singing dada s song brings happiness to Garfield kindergartner battling brain tumor
Garfield Elementary kindergartener Leighton Olsson Courtney, who is undergoing chemotherapy for a massive inoperable brain tumor that has already stolen the sight from her right eye, performed a song written for her by her father, Sawyer Courtney, at the school's end-of-the-year variety show. Leighton Olsson Courtney has been singing with her dad for as long as she can remember.
