Shakespearea s comedy a Much Adoa makes for perfect outdoor summer fare
The play, which will happen in the Water Garden on the Capitol Campus in Olympia, follows the bantering, bickering Beatrice and Benedick , who claim not to believe in love until they find themselves in it. "There's this charged history, this charged connection, between them," said director Jeremy Thompson of Lakewood.
