Search Underway For Two Inmates Who Escaped Minimum Security Prison Near Olympia

Two inmates nearing their release dates escaped from a minimum security work camp near Olympia Saturday night triggering a search in Capitol State Forest. Richard Harvell, 30, and Sage Bear, 26, were discovered missing following a 10 p.m. count at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center.

