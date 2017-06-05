Search Underway For Two Inmates Who Escaped Minimum Security Prison Near Olympia
Two inmates nearing their release dates escaped from a minimum security work camp near Olympia Saturday night triggering a search in Capitol State Forest. Richard Harvell, 30, and Sage Bear, 26, were discovered missing following a 10 p.m. count at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center.
