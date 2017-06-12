Roseanne Cash, Kenny G coming to Olympia as part of 2017-18 Washington Center season
Among the big names coming to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts next season are Rosanne Cash, Kenny G, Janis Joplin and Edith Piaf. OK, it's true that Joplin died in 1970 and Piaf in 1963, but their songs and legends live on as the subjects of two tribute shows, "A Night With Janis Joplin" and "Piaf: The Show."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC