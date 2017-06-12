Roseanne Cash, Kenny G coming to Olympia as part of 2017-18 Washington Center season

Among the big names coming to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts next season are Rosanne Cash, Kenny G, Janis Joplin and Edith Piaf. OK, it's true that Joplin died in 1970 and Piaf in 1963, but their songs and legends live on as the subjects of two tribute shows, "A Night With Janis Joplin" and "Piaf: The Show."

