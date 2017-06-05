Right-wing activist to Evergreen College: a Have your meltdown. We are cominga
The man who organized Sunday's pro-Trump free speech rally in Portland has set his sights on The Evergreen State College in Olympia. "Yes, Evergreen State College, you should start freaking out," Joey Gibson told KIRO Radio's Dori Monson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC