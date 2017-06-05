Red Guards are alive and well, no lon...

Red Guards are alive and well, no longer confined to Chinese history

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Yonden Lhatoo sees very little difference between the mob hysteria of the Cultural Revolution and the growing intolerance for unorthodox thinking Just for the record, I'm a believer in the need to address the threat of climate change and I'm convinced US President Donald Trump was wrong to pull out of the Paris accord. With that out of the way, let me share a story about what's happening to free speech and intellectual discourse over issues such as climate change here in Hong Kong and all over the world these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC