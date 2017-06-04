Racist student mob at Evergreen College just got granted homework...
Evergreen State College is apparently a safe space for liberal snowflakes who don't want to do their homework. The Olympia, Washington-based school has been embroiled in a controversy for several days as hundreds of students demonstrated against alleged racism and a what they consider an unwelcoming environment on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Sat
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC