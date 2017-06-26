Police: Woman's body found in Everett was homicide

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says a man sought in the disappearance of an Olympia woman has been arrested on gun charges. Sixty-six-year-old James Stidd was found and detained by Washington State Patrol... Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after falling from a second-floor window southwest of Tacoma in Lacey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.