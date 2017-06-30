Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King

The 73-year-old wellness coach from Olympia appeared on NBC's "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" on June 28. Thrive Community Fitness owner Paul MacLurg discusses plans for a new 21,000-square-foot fitness center on College Street in Lacey. This city of Olympia video serves as a reminder that you can't light fireworks within city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.