Olympia woman injured in crash near Kennewick

8 hrs ago

An Olympia woman was injured when she crashed her 2002 Ford Focus into a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on the cable bridge on state Route 397 near Kennewick, the Yakima Herald reported. The 44-year-old woman was taken to Trios Health, and her condition was not immediately available, the Tri-City Herald reported.

