Olympia will let voters will decide on two tax increases
Olympia residents will likely see a public safety property tax levy on their November ballots, and a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing on their February 2018 ballots. The November measure would increase Olympia's property tax by $0.44 per $1,000 of property value, generating about $2.8 million per year in revenue for public safety.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|12 hr
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May 27
|Wilson whilty
|26
