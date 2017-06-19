Olympia will let voters will decide o...

Olympia will let voters will decide on two tax increases

9 min ago Read more: The Olympian

Olympia residents will likely see a public safety property tax levy on their November ballots, and a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing on their February 2018 ballots. The November measure would increase Olympia's property tax by $0.44 per $1,000 of property value, generating about $2.8 million per year in revenue for public safety.

