Olympia motorcyclist struck by car in...

Olympia motorcyclist struck by car in Lacey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Olympian

A 33-year-old Lacey woman allegedly struck an Olympia man on his motorcycle on Friday, according to Lacey police. About 5 p.m. Friday, the man was westbound on Yelm Highway, approaching College Street, when a vehicle pulled out of a parking lot and hit the motorcyclist, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 21 adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May 27 Wilson whilty 26
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC