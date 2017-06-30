New sketch released in missing Tumwater teen case

On Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office released this sketch of a man and description of another man they believe may have information on the disappearance of Logan Schiendelman on May 20, 2016. On Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office released this sketch of a man and description of another man they believe may have information on the disappearance of Logan Schiendelman on May 20, 2016.

