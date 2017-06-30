New sketch released in missing Tumwater teen case
On Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office released this sketch of a man and description of another man they believe may have information on the disappearance of Logan Schiendelman on May 20, 2016. On Friday, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office released this sketch of a man and description of another man they believe may have information on the disappearance of Logan Schiendelman on May 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May '17
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC