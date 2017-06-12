New Olympia pub just wants to be neig...

New Olympia pub just wants to be neighborly

Located in Olympia's Bigelow Highlands' neighborhood State and Central co-owner Jeff Randich's goal is to give that community feel with the newly-opened restaurant and pub at the corner of State Ave. and Central St. A tense afternoon at The Evergreen State College campus Thursday ended before 8 p.m. with just one man arrested for disorderly conduct. By mid-afternoon, about 60 pro-Evergreen State College demonstrators and 10 individuals dressed in black joined Washington State Patrol officers in riot gear in preparation for a pro-Trump free speech rally led by activist Joey Gibson.

