Man injured in motorcycle vs. SUV crash

A 53-year-old Olympia man was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital on Monday evening with injuries after a motorcycle crash in Lewis County, about three miles south of Napavine. The man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki EX250 eastbound on state Route 12 from Interstate 5, when a 2009 GMC Acadia SUV entered the highway from a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.