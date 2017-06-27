Man injured in motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Man injured in motorcycle vs. SUV crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A 53-year-old Olympia man was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital on Monday evening with injuries after a motorcycle crash in Lewis County, about three miles south of Napavine. The man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki EX250 eastbound on state Route 12 from Interstate 5, when a 2009 GMC Acadia SUV entered the highway from a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 21 adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May '17 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May '17 Wilson whilty 26
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC