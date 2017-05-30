Maintenance will close I-5 ramps betw...

Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympia and Lakewood next week

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close several ramps on northbound and southbound I-5 next week for maintenance. Four ramps between Olympia and Lakewood will close for late-night asphalt preservation work or guardrail repair, and travelers could also encounter right-lane closures.

