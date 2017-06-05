Letter from Evergreen students: a We reject the McCarthy-esque witch-hunting which has taken placea
A group of 17 students, referring to themselves as Concerned Students of Evergreen, posted an open letter Tuesday condemning The Evergreen State College's administration and some protesters for their actions and responsibility "in making this campus unsafe and inaccessible." "We reject the McCarthy-esque witch-hunting which has taken place," the letter stated.
