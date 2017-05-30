Legislator introduces bill to cut state funding and privatize Evergreen State University

Evergreen State University in Olympia, Washington has emerged as ground zero for physical intimidation and neo-segregation, as leftists exercise totalitarian control. As most readers already know, when a leftist professor, Bret Weinstein, objected to a neo-segregationist event in which all white people were top leave campus, he was viciously threatened with physical violence, and was advised to leave campus because his safety could not be protected.

