Lawyer, philanthropist to receive UW Bothella s 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award
A political refugee from Uganda who graduated from the University of Washington Bothell and the UW School of Law is the recipient of the 2017 UW Bothell Distinguished Alumni Award. Stephen Ssemaala, a 2003 global studies graduate, is honored for distinguished professional achievements and outstanding community service.
