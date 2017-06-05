Lawyer, philanthropist to receive UW ...

Lawyer, philanthropist to receive UW Bothella s 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Bothell Reporter

A political refugee from Uganda who graduated from the University of Washington Bothell and the UW School of Law is the recipient of the 2017 UW Bothell Distinguished Alumni Award. Stephen Ssemaala, a 2003 global studies graduate, is honored for distinguished professional achievements and outstanding community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bothell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC