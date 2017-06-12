Lattina s farm in Olympia under inves...

Lattina s farm in Olympia under investigation for animal cruelty

Seventeen goats were removed from Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm in Olympia on Wednesday after a complaint about animal cruelty, a spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

