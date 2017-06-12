Jet car versus gunship race an Olympic Air Show highlight
Thousands fill the streets of downtown Olympia for the 27th annual Capital City Pride Festival Parade, a two-day celebration of diversity and acceptance. Family medicine residencies are popping up and growing throughout the state, especially in the South Sound, to help solve our doctor shortage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Truth
|4
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC