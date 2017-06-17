If You Think Campus Free Speech Is No...

If You Think Campus Free Speech Is No Big Deal, Watch This Shocking...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Michael Moynihan finds students scared to express "nuanced" ideas, a progressive professor demonized as a racist, protesters mocking "free speech," and a college president who cannot rule out that he might be a white supremacist Are you one of those people who suspects that all the brouhaha over campus free speech outrages, no matter how individually insane the stories, might be exaggerated in the aggregate when it comes to prevalence and effect? It's OK- I am one of those people, despite writing about the subject on occasion and reading all the fine work done at Reason by Robby Soave and other colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 11 Kay 1
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,863,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC