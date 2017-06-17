If You Think Campus Free Speech Is No Big Deal, Watch This Shocking...
Michael Moynihan finds students scared to express "nuanced" ideas, a progressive professor demonized as a racist, protesters mocking "free speech," and a college president who cannot rule out that he might be a white supremacist Are you one of those people who suspects that all the brouhaha over campus free speech outrages, no matter how individually insane the stories, might be exaggerated in the aggregate when it comes to prevalence and effect? It's OK- I am one of those people, despite writing about the subject on occasion and reading all the fine work done at Reason by Robby Soave and other colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC