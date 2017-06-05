Hyundai issues recalls for over 600,000 cars in U.S.
Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. in two separate recalls to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems. The largest of the recalls covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013 to 2017.
