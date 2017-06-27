Heavy police activity near Lucky Eagle Casino
Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol were dispatched to assist the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office and Chehalis Tribal Police on Wednesday morning with a call near the Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester. Scanner traffic was restricted at about 7 a.m. A road near the casino, 188th Avenue Southwest, is closed for the police activity.
