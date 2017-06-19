Government shutdown looms: Views from...

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Washington State lawmakers, state workers and social service agencies are all keeping a close eye on the Washington Legislature's third special session to reach an agreement on a budget and avoid a partial government shutdown. Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the ongoing investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Wed adam 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an... May 29 Tiger lord 2
white privilege May 27 kyman 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) May 27 Wilson whilty 26
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,960 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC