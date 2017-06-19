Government Shutdown Looms As Washingt...

Government Shutdown Looms As Washington Lawmakers Head For Third Special Session

House budget chair Timm Ormsby, second from left, and Senate budget chair John Braun, on right, say they are working to get a budget deal by June 30th to avoid a government shutdown. The state of Washington is 10 days from a government shutdown as lawmakers head into a third overtime session with still no budget deal.

