Government Shutdown Looms As Washington Lawmakers Head For Third Special Session
House budget chair Timm Ormsby, second from left, and Senate budget chair John Braun, on right, say they are working to get a budget deal by June 30th to avoid a government shutdown. The state of Washington is 10 days from a government shutdown as lawmakers head into a third overtime session with still no budget deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May 27
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC