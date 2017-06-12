Get your chairs and bug spray ready. ...

Get your chairs and bug spray ready. Lacey is going to launch outdoor concert season.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Ah, summer - the time when a performing arts lover's attention turns to picnics, low-backed chairs and perhaps the occasional mosquito. Lacey has not one but three summer entertainment series, two of which launch this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacklake fishing hot spots Jun 11 Kay 1
News Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ... Jun 9 Freebird USA 1
Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16) Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '... Jun 3 Andy 1
gay Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC