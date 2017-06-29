Fun things to do this week in Thurston County
Bringing together artists from throughout the region, the 2017 Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition opens Monday at the South Puget Sound Community College Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Jurors have selected 42 works from 204 entries, with the majority of artists from the Olympia area.
