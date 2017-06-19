Free speech under assault from both sides
From hecklers at plays and lectures to college students demanding their professors denounce themselves, free speech seems to be under attack from both extremes of the American political spectrum. Like all bad ideas, these should be met with more and more steadfast speech.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May 27
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May 27
|Wilson whilty
|26
