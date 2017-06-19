Facts, history support lake option for downtown
There is much debate regarding the destiny of Capitol Lake and the desire of many to remove the Fifth Avenue Tide Gate that creates Capitol Lake, and turn the waterway back to its former estuarial condition. As a longtime Olympia resident, I have watched as studies have been completed, reports developed, community formats convened, suggestions proposed and the compilation of studies sent to the Legislature for further analysis and recommendation.
