Evergreen's commencement in Tacoma ballpark

18 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The Evergreen State College held their commencement ceremonies in Cheney Stadium in Tacoma because of recent turmoil and threats involving the college. A Key Peninsula Middle School science class launches "Jelly" the egg into to space to learn more about science and technology.

