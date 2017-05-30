Evergreen State College Shut Down Aft...

Evergreen State College Shut Down After Telephoned Threat

Police and state troopers cordoned off The Evergreen State College and the school near Olympia was partially evacuated Thursday after a 911 caller threatened violence. Students, faculty and staff received emergency alerts Thursday morning telling them to leave campus or shelter in their dorms.

