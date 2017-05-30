Evergreen State College Shut Down After Telephoned Threat
Police and state troopers cordoned off The Evergreen State College and the school near Olympia was partially evacuated Thursday after a 911 caller threatened violence. Students, faculty and staff received emergency alerts Thursday morning telling them to leave campus or shelter in their dorms.
