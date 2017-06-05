Evergreen professor shows support for Weinstein. Now he expects to be called a bigot.

A biology and agriculture professor says he's the first - and so far the only - faculty member at The Evergreen State College to publicly come out in support of Bret Weinstein, the professor whose comments enflamed tensions over racism at the Olympia campus. Tenured faculty member and veterinarian Mike Paros of Centralia confirmed he sent a letter in support of Weinstein to his state lawmaker, Rep. Jim Walsh .

