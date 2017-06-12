Evergreen faculty speaker: a No one should see this graduation as a return to normalcya
Graduates from The Evergreen State College hug moments after exiting the dais, diplomas in hand, at the college's commencement ceremonies Thursday in Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. The ceremony was moved after recent turmoil and threats involving the college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 11
|Kay
|1
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Olympia ATT. V2K Micro Wifi Harassed. It's Obam... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|gay
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC