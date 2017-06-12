eBay wants you to fight against a new online sales tax
Worldwide retailer eBay is enlisting customers to push back against a new tax on online shopping that could pass the Legislature this year. In a step beyond traditional lobbying efforts at the Capitol, the company sent out emails to registered users this week urging them to contact lawmakers and say the proposed online sales tax would be harmful to small businesses.
