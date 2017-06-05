Downtown porta-potty has 100+ visitors each day. This is the citya s solution.
An effort to curb downtown Olympia's bathroom problem will be underway Monday as construction crews begin work on a permanent toilet at the Artesian Commons Park. The new restroom will replace an all hours porta-potty, which is on the north side of the downtown park, near Fourth Avenue.
