Downtown porta-potty has 100+ visitors each day. This is the citya s solution.

An effort to curb downtown Olympia's bathroom problem will be underway Monday as construction crews begin work on a permanent toilet at the Artesian Commons Park. The new restroom will replace an all hours porta-potty, which is on the north side of the downtown park, near Fourth Avenue.

