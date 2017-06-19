Do you know the capital of Illinois? No? Get out of my pot shop
Despite industry concerns about taxation, banking and limited advertising opportunities, business is good at a trio of marijuana retailers in Thurston County that operate under the banner of "420." There's 420 Carpenter near Lacey, 420 West off Madrona Beach Road and most recently 420 Capitol in Tumwater, all of which employ about 60. The Carpenter location, which has expanded into 5,000 square feet of space since it first opened, is the 7th highest grossing pot retailer in the state, according to 502data.com, an industry website that tracks sales information.
