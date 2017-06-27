Dirt will move at new brewery develop...

Dirt will move at new brewery development this summer, but who will be the tenants?

18 hrs ago

A representative of Craft District LLC, a group that wants to bring a brewery and distillery to Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater, said Tuesday that those in the area can expect to see work on the site this summer. Other details are still to come, said John Peters, an environmental engineer and developer who is working with business partner Michael Parsons to bring a 10,000-square-foot distillery and an 8,000-square-foot brewery to 4200 Capitol Boulevard SE.

