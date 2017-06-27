Dirt will move at new brewery development this summer, but who will be the tenants?
A representative of Craft District LLC, a group that wants to bring a brewery and distillery to Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater, said Tuesday that those in the area can expect to see work on the site this summer. Other details are still to come, said John Peters, an environmental engineer and developer who is working with business partner Michael Parsons to bring a 10,000-square-foot distillery and an 8,000-square-foot brewery to 4200 Capitol Boulevard SE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacklake fishing hot spots
|Jun 21
|adam
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Neo-Nazi Group Posts Flyers at Evergreen State ...
|Jun 9
|Freebird USA
|1
|Campus Where Jewish Professor Was Targeted By '...
|Jun 3
|Andy
|1
|Large explosion noise out by Blacklake about an...
|May 29
|Tiger lord
|2
|white privilege
|May '17
|kyman
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Wilson whilty
|26
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC