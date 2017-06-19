Coroner identifies teen who died in s...

Coroner identifies teen who died in single-car crash

13 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A 17-year-old River Ridge High School student who died over the weekend was identified Monday as Colton Thorstrom-Smith, according to the Thurston County Coroner's Office. Thorstrom-Smith, who had graduated from high school Friday night, crashed his vehicle early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road NE.

